The Knicks and Lakers Are Worth $3 Billion Despite Their Terrible Records

The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers are putting their fans through yet another painful, suffering season, with records of 23-34 and 19-39, respectively, entering NBA All-Star Weekend.

But their dismal play hasn't affected their value at all. Forbes has named the Knicks and Lakers the most valuable NBA teams in 2017, charting their current values at $3.3 billion and $3 billion, respectively. The Knicks took the top spot after raking in a record operating profit of $141 million last season, despite their dreadful 32-50 mark.

Which teams round out the top five on Forbes's annual list?

The Golden State Warriors placed third with a value of $2.6 billion, followed by the Chicago Bulls ($2.5 billion) and the Boston Celtics ($2.2 billion).

Despite the Knicks and Lakers franchises sputtering, fans shouldn't be surprised with the franchises' values — nor the other teams in the top five — considering they're all big-city markets.

In the Warriors' case, all that winning, including the team's 73-9 record last year, certainly helps the organization's value as well.

