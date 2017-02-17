WWE Hall of Famer George 'The Animal' Steele Dead at 79

It has been a rough several hours for the WWE family.

A day after former bodybuilder/WWE superstar Nicole Bass died due to a reported heart attack at 52, WWE Hall of Famer George "The Animal" Steele died Friday, the company confirmed on its website. Steele, real name Jim Myers, was 79.

According to a CBS Sports's report, Myers had been battling a bout of kidney failure and was moved into hospice care before his death.

George "The Animal" Steele helped popularize the company's boom during the 1980s alongside the colorful likes of Hulk Hogan, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and Andre "The Giant."

With his hairy look and green-dyed tongue, Steele had a penchant for ripping the ring's turnbuckle pads to shreds with his teeth, thus the wrestling moniker "The Animal."