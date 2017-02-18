#YESTOBLACK

Watch Saints Superfan Jarrius Robertson Drill A Jumper After Draymond Green Tries To Trade Jewelry With Him

The 14-year-old suffers from a liver disease but has one hell of a J.

Published 2 hours ago

Jarrius Robertson is awesome, simply put.

The 14-year-old New Orleans Saints superfan suffers from liver disease, but that doesn’t stop him from being a baller.

Friday night (February 17) he played for a short stint in the Celebrity All-Star Game during the opening of NBA All-Star weekend in New Orleans and made his time worthwhile. As soon as he was put in the game he was passed the ball and nailed a jumper from outside the paint and with no backboard assistance.

Obviously he got well-deserved praise and essentially stole the show for the game. Draymond Green also offered to trade him his watch for Robertson’s chain. In a hilarious back-and-forth, the young boss accepted, but it was too late for Draymond.

Check out everything that went down below.

Written by Paul Meara

(Photo: Draymond Green via Instagram)

