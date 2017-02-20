Russell Westbrook Gave This Reporter A Hilarious Master Lesson In How To Swerve And Curve

Russell Westbrook really doesn't give any Fs out here ... especially when it pertains to answering questions about his former teammate Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors .

When the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard was asked about how he might feel playing alongside the Warriors' four All-Stars, including KD, this past NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans, he served up an epic lesson on how to swerve and curve a reporter by flipping the topic to fashion, instead.

"What's your favorite fashion brand?" Westbrook fired back, totally disregarding her question about teaming with the Warriors' players. "What you like?"

When she went along with his trolling by answering, "YSL," Russ went that much deeper into his now-flipped fashion-forward debate, not giving her an inch of wiggle room to change the conversation back to basketball.

Real tears.