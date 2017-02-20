UFC's Derrick Lewis Beat Up Ronda Rousey's Boyfriend Travis Browne And Then Asked Where's Her 'Fine Ass At?'

A rough Saturday night for Ronda Rousey's boyfriend, Travis Browne, to say the least.

After Derrick Lewis knocked Browne out during the UFC Fight Night 105 main event, Lewis added insult to injury by bringing up past domestic-violence allegations against his fallen opponent, before calling out Rousey. “I just knew I had a bigger heart than him. He call himself a man, but he likes to put his hands on women," Lewis said, referring to Browne's then-wife Jenna Webb accusing him of assault, as reported by MMAFighting.com. "So, forget that guy. I got much more heart than he has. Where’s Ronda Rousey’s fine ass at?”

Derrick Lewis funny and raw post fight interview. pic.twitter.com/ABVdugs17v — MMA Digest (@themmadigest) February 20, 2017

We're not sure what's worse — Browne getting knocked out or Lewis's stinging words for him afterwards. Well, that KO was pretty mean.

As if the knockout win, bringing up Browne's past and calling out his girlfriend weren't enough, Lewis discredited his opponent's kick during the first roung, saying: "I just gotta do No. 2, that's all. It's not really hurt from the kick. I just gotta boo boo." Aw man! Nothing left to see here, folks.

Written by BET Staff