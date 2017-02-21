Chris Paul Does His Daughter's Hair Amidst Reports That He's About to Get Paid by the Clippers

Still recovering from a surgery on his left thumb, the Los Angeles Clippers point guard took to his Snapchat account and showed off his skills, doing his daughter Camryn's hair and looking every bit as on point as he does while calling the shots as one of the NBA's best floor generals.

Yes ... CP3 has assists while handling daddy duties and on the court on lock.

And speaking of the latter, this video surfaced, as reports emerged about the NBA veteran having verbally agreed with the Clippers for a contract extension worth upwards of $200 million.

If the reports come to fruition, it would spell Paul, 31, reaping the benefits of the league's new collective bargaining agreement.

With the Clippers (35-21) holding their own in the rugged Western Conference, Paul should be able to rejoin the squad right in time for their push towards the playoffs.

Until then, Camryn will have her daddy's home beauty salon services all to herself.

