Former NFL Player Stanley Wilson Arrested for Attempted Burglary While Butt Naked Yet Again

What in the world is Stanley Wilson II thinking?
For the third time in less than a year, the former NFL player has been arrested while naked in what appears to be yet another bizarre burglary attempt.
According to The Washington Post, Wilson, 34, drove up to a homeowner in Woodburn, Oregon, on Saturday afternoon just past 2:00 p.m. and began making "alarming statements." The newspaper adds that the owner told police that the former Detroit Lions cornerback was "acting erratically."
When police arrived at the scene, that's when things became really strange. Wilson walked out of the property's backyard butt naked, forcing cops to book him in his birthday suit. He's currently being held in a Marion County, Oregon, jail.
This follows a similarly bizarre June 2016 incident in which police found Wilson shot in the stomach and naked after a burglary attempt in Portland. Wilson was charged with first-degree burglary and attempted burglary in addition to second-degree criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and aggravated harassment at the time.
Then, just last month, Wilson was arrested naked while outside a stranger's home in Portland as well, making Saturday's incident the third time he was arrested without any clothes on following a bungled burglary attempt. Wilson was ordered by the court to get drug counseling last month, with his mugshot showing him in a highly-emotional state.
Let's hope this man gets the help he needs to never be arrested naked again — let alone arrested at all.
(Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
