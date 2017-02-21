Former NFL Player Stanley Wilson Arrested for Attempted Burglary While Butt Naked Yet Again

For the third time in less than a year, the former NFL player has been arrested while naked in what appears to be yet another bizarre burglary attempt.

According to The Washington Post, Wilson, 34, drove up to a homeowner in Woodburn, Oregon, on Saturday afternoon just past 2:00 p.m. and began making "alarming statements." The newspaper adds that the owner told police that the former Detroit Lions cornerback was "acting erratically."

When police arrived at the scene, that's when things became really strange. Wilson walked out of the property's backyard butt naked, forcing cops to book him in his birthday suit. He's currently being held in a Marion County, Oregon, jail.