This Car Karaoke With Steph Curry's Adorable Daughters Riley and Ryan Is Too Cute

There aren't many pure joys of hanging with your kids that are more fun than a little car karaoke.

Just ask Steph and Ayesha Curry. The back-to-back NBA MVP's wife captured the karaoke magic of their adorable daughters, Riley and Ryan, singing their little hearts out and trying their best to hold notes from the backseat.

Ryan, who will be two years old this summer, looks as cute as can be all bundled up in her baby seat and trying her best to sing along with the tune. We wonder if her personality will mirror that of older sister Riley, 4, who gets way into the record, delivering dramatics while belting out during the car karaoke session.

If this doesn't make you smile today, nothing else will.