This Video of 7-Year-Old Rapper Young Dylan Interacting With LeBron, Steph and Melo Will Make Your Day

He already performed Drake's "Child's Play" on the Toronto Raptors ' "Drake Night" in front of the rapper himself. So, kicking it with superstar ballers during NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans last week was light work for Young Dylan .

The Ellen DeGeneres Show sent the 7-year-old rapper to the Big Easy and he made the most of his experience, interacting with the likes of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry. Curry even gifted him with a pair of his new Under Armour sneakers, while sending him home with an additional pair for Ellen, too.

While Young Dylan's pure excitement is priceless enough, him hilariously asking Curry if he's really a millionaire, doing a special handshake with King James, and asking Melo about trade rumors makes us love this footage that much more.

We also thought it was pretty funny of Westbrook to try to convince the young MC to consider a switch to singing, as the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard reasoned, "singers get the ladies."

Watching this clip will make your day.