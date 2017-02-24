Charles Oakley Watched the Knicks Game Last Night as the Cavs' Owner's Special Guest

Charles Oakley was back at the New York Knicks game last night. But this time it wasn't at Madison Square Garden and he wasn't at odds with an owner — he was sitting next to one instead.

The retired forward was the special courtside guest of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert as he watched the Knicks face LeBron James and the defending NBA champions in The Land, Oak's hometown city.

The scene came just over two weeks after the former Knicks great was arrested on three counts of assault after fighting with MSG security during a game.

Although NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Oak's friend, Michael Jordan, helped broker a sit-down, face-to-face meeting between Oakley and Knicks owner James Dolan after that ugly incident, there's clearly no love lost between the two men. Despite the two apologizing to each other, Oakley wasn't in any mood to discuss Dolan.

"I'm just taking it easy. I'm not worried about relationships," Oakley told ESPN when asked about Dolan. "I'm just taking it a day at a time."

Oak's mere presence with another NBA owner while watching the same Knicks franchise two weeks after the incident has to be considered a slight towards Dolan. One Dolan earned by his poor treatment of one of the grittiest players to ever suit up in orange and blue.

Something tells us that we haven't heard the last of the Oakley-Dolan beef.

