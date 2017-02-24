Neil deGrasse Tyson Can't Stop Laughing at Kyrie Irving Saying the Earth Is Flat

Neil deGrasse Tyson has an important message for Kyrie Irving — stick to basketball and far away from any space agencies.

While appearing on TMZ Sports this week, the renowned astrophysicist and science expert was asked about the Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star point guard saying that "the earth is flat." To that, Tyson erupted into laughter before putting Kyrie in his scientific crosshairs.

"Let me be blunt. We live in a free country, so you ought to be able to think and say whatever you want," Tyson told TMZ Sports. "If he wants to think Earth is flat, go right ahead — as long as he continues to play basketball and not become head of any space agencies. My point is if you have certain limitations of understanding of the natural world, stay away from jobs that require that."

Tyson added, "Plus, he's college-educated, right? Last I checked. As long as he stays a basketball player and stays away from NASA, we're fine."

And if Irving keeps insisting that the earth is flat, Tyson says we could put him and those who agree with the Cavs All-Star and "launch them into space."

Ha!

