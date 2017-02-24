You Have to See This Pair of Incredible Three-Pointers From Steph Curry to Believe Them

Steph Curry arguably revolutionized the NBA with his penchant for shooting and draining deep three-pointers on a regular basis.

But sometimes the league's back-to-back MVP manages to even amaze himself. And last night was one of those times.

With his Golden State Warriors visiting their rival Los Angeles Clippers last night, Curry splashed in two long three-pointers so incredible that you must see them to believe them.

The first of which came with just over 30 seconds into the third quarter, when Curry jab-stepped on Marreese Speights and drained a trey over the outstretched arm of Raymond Felton for a rare four-point play, shimmying and pounding his chest afterward.

The next came at the buzzer of the same quarter, when Curry danced on Jamal Crawford with his handles before chucking up a deep three — which looked like it didn't have a chance — and somehow found the bottom of the net.

Scintillating stuff.

Peep Curry's incredible threes at the 45-second and 1:08 marks, respectively.