Damn! Shaq Hilariously Parodies JaVale McGee as Dr. Strange, Roasting All the L's He Takes

Well, that escalated quickly.
A Shaquille O'Neal-presented parody video of JaVale McGee last night was all it took to spark an all-out Twitter war, which ended with the Diesel promising to "smack the s*** out" of the Golden State Warriors' center's "bum ass."
Wow!
The drama started on TNT's Inside the NBA on Thursday night, when O'Neal presented a Dr. Strange parody of McGee, roasting all the L's and clumsy bloopers that the Warriors' center has had a penchant of committing over the course of his career.
If anything, the video was an extension of O'Neal's Shaqtin' a Fool blooper show, which regularly mocks McGee for his slip-ups.
Well, McGee seems to be sick and tired of the ribbing, as he took to his Twitter account and shot back, telling the Hall of Famer to "get my nuts out of your mouth."
Needless to say, O'Neal wasn't feeling McGee's disrespect, threatening to pull up and put hands on the center.
Well, that went from zero to 100 real quick, didn't it?
Would a parody video like that prompt a similar response from you if you were JaVale?
(Photos from left: Josh Brasted/Getty Images, AP/REX/Shutterstock)
