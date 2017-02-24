Damn! Shaq Hilariously Parodies JaVale McGee as Dr. Strange, Roasting All the L's He Takes

A Shaquille O'Neal-presented parody video of JaVale McGee last night was all it took to spark an all-out Twitter war, which ended with the Diesel promising to "smack the s*** out" of the Golden State Warriors' center's "bum ass."

Wow!

The drama started on TNT's Inside the NBA on Thursday night, when O'Neal presented a Dr. Strange parody of McGee, roasting all the L's and clumsy bloopers that the Warriors' center has had a penchant of committing over the course of his career.