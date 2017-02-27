Bulls Offer Oscars' 'Gary From Chicago' Free Tickets to Game

"Gary from Chicago" must be feeling like he's on top of the world right about now.

After Jimmy Kimmel led a bus full of tourists into the Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night, Gary Alan Cole did everything from kiss Meryl Streep's hand to having Denzel Washington marry him and his fiancée, Vicki, pronouncing them "husband and wife" and adding "you may kiss the bride."

As if turning into an overnight sensation — not to mention, viral sensation — wasn't enough, Cole now has basketball tickets from his Chi-Town home squad if he wants them.

The Chicago Bulls took to their Twitter account this morning and invited Gary to a future game on them.