Antonio Brown Gets Petty AF, Digging Up Negative Scouting Report After Signing Huge Contract

Antonio Brown became the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL on Monday, when he came to terms via a four-year, $68 million extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers . But just because business is truly "#boomin" doesn't mean the 28-year-old superstar wideout has forgotten where he has come from...in truly petty fashion.

Shortly after the news broke about his contract extension, Brown got petty AF, digging up an old negative scouting report written about him — which might have paved the way for the wide receiver to have slid down to being selected as a sixth-round, 195th overall pick by the Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Whoever penned the scouting report, especially the lines that Brown "lacks functional strength" and "will struggle to create separation against man coverage," probably wishes he or she could take that criticism back.

All Brown has done is earn five Pro Bowl selections while racking up at least 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in the past three seasons, making him currently regarded by many fans and critics as the best wideout in the NFL today.

Brown got this petty with this tweet to let everyone know that he's "still hungry."