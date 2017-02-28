Mark Ingram and His Saints Teammates Got Denied at a London Nightclub for Being 'Too Urban'

Imagine being denied access into the club because the establishment took a look at you and deemed that you were "too urban."

Well, that was New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram's reality last night, as he and some of his teammates were turned away from Cirque le Soir in London because the nightclub allegedly ruled that they were "too urban."

Ingram told TMZ Sports that he and his teammates, Sterling Moore, Vonn Bell and B.W. Webb, had reservations, but were informed upon their arrival at the door that, "they were 'six big guys' that are 'too urban' but nobody taller than 5-foot-11!!"

Wow. Wrong on so many levels.

After being denied entry, Ingram commemorated the inexplicable event by tweeting out the moment.