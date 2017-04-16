Isaiah Thomas Honors His Sister's Passing With A Heartwarming Message On His Game Shoes

Isaiah Thomas’ night is going to be a tough one, and not because he’s going up against the Chicago Bulls.

The Boston Celtics point guard lost his sister Chyna yesterday and in honor of her legacy he wore his game shoes with a little customization this evening.

On his green and gold sneakers reads the handwritten words “Chyna” and “RIP Lil Sis.” On his right sneaker bares the date she passed (4/15/17).

Chyna Thomas reportedly died at the scene of the accident early Saturday morning on Interstate 5 in Federal Way, Washington, according to authorities.

According to ESPN, Isaiah learned of his sister’s death after he participated in the Celtics’ afternoon practice. Apparently, fellow Tacoma, Washington native and teammate Avery Bradley pulled Thomas aside during an interview with a reporter. Thomas never returned to speak with the media.

The Bulls eventually won the first game of the series 106-102.

Check out the customized shoes Isaiah Thomas wore below.