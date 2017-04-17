J.R. Smith's Baby Daughter, Dakota, Had Her First Bottle Over the Weekend

Chalk up another milestone for J.R. Smith's miracle baby.

Dakota Smith , who was born five months premature in January weighing only one pound, took her first bottle over the weekend. And what's best is the proud dad shared the poignant moment with his Instagram followers Saturday right before his Cleveland Cavaliers edged the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on Apr 14, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

Aww! That photo gives us all the feels. Baby Dakota's latest milestone came just over three weeks since she had her breathing tubes removed late last month. #KotaStrong!

Fans can follow the baby girl's incredible journey on the Smiths' website, MyKotaBear.com. Prayers up for Dakota and her loving family.

Her proud daddy, J.R., and his Cavs will face the Pacers in Game 2 of their series tonight.

