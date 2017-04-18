Pacman Jones Went Off on a Reporter For Asking Him About His Arrest

Adam "Pacman" Jones isn't the one to try. A reporter found that out the hard way yesterday. The Cincinnati Bengals cornerback lashed out on Fox 19's Joe Danneman following the team's first voluntary off-season workout Monday after the reporter asked him about his January arrest.

“Didn’t I just tell you don’t ask me that?” Jones blew up on Danneman. “You out the [interview]. Turn around, go back. Go back that way, see you. Next question.”

From there, Jones, 33, banned Danneman from conducting any interviews with him for the entire 2017 NFL season, which is still months away. "That's his last interview for the year," Jones said, walking away from the pool of reporters as cameras were turning off. "Don't come over here no more for the rest of the year." Watch his blowup below.

Welp. Sources told Fox Sports that Jones asked reporters prior to the media session not to ask him about his off-season arrest. He did, however, answer a reporter's question about the Bengals standing by him after the incident. "Words can’t express my gratitude and feelings for this organization, [Bengals owner] Mr. [Mike] Brown, Coach [Marvin] Lewis, my teammates, the city of Cincinnati,” Jones said, as reported by the Cincinnati Enquirer. “This is home for me. I am very eager to be here. I don’t take it for granted. I love playing football. I love helping the guys out and working together. I’m more than happy.” The problem arose when Danneman asked a follow-up question about the arrest. “I know you said you were thankful for the organization. Is there anything you have to show to fans, have to prove to the fans for them to welcome you back since there were a lot of people upset with the way things went down in the off-season for you?” That prompted Jones's heated clapback, which the reporter later responded to on his Twitter account.

I regret I'm part of the story, but I don't regret asking the questionhttps://t.co/H6VJFay5rX — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) April 17, 2017

Jones was arrested in January and is facing three misdemeanors for allegedly kicking and head-butting the cops who booked him. BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by Mark Lelinwalla