Steph Curry Explains Why He Stuck With Under Armour After CEO's Support of Trump

In February, Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank drew heavy criticism for calling President Trump an "asset" to the country for his pro-business mindset.

Well, the company's biggest endorsed athlete, Steph Curry, didn't waste time distancing himself from that co-sign, immediately saying that he agrees with Plank's assertion "if you remove the 'et' from asset," essentially calling the 45th president an ass.

Plank and Under Armour quickly issued a clarification, saying that the CEO was only co-signing Trump's business-forward approach and by no means is in agreement with the president's other controversial views and practices. And that save may have kept Curry rocking with Under Armour.

But as the cover subject on the new issue of GQ magazine, the back-to-back NBA MVP further explains why he stuck with the company following Plank's controversial Trump praise.

The magazine reports that Curry said he wanted to know exactly where Under Armour stood when it came to Trump, so he spent an entire day speaking with various company personnel, "pursuing clarification about what was going on" and "making sure everybody knew where everybody else stood on the issue."

He added, “If I had come to the conclusion that the leadership of the company was not in line with my core values, and vice versa, I would have jumped off that platform.”

Jumping away from the interlocking U and A would have spelled Curry leaving a reported $32 million through 2024 on the table.

But GQ reported that he was content with Under Armour clarifying that Plank's praise was for Trump's business-friendly approach, including tax breaks, and not for his controversial views, which have been racist and xenophobic.

In hindsight, while Curry doesn't regret calling Trump an ass, the Warriors' All-Star point guard wondered if his quote did his true feelings justice and if it went against his Christian faith.

“Even then, I was worried that I had messed up — that having a playful attitude had detracted from the serious point I felt I needed to make,” Curry told the magazine. “I'm not gonna pretend that I have some long history as an activist. But I'm definitely in the camp that when it comes to athletes, whoever has a microphone in front of their face, they ought to use it."

Curry added: “You know, I did get a lot of feedback from other believers who were disappointed in the aggression of my statement. They thought it was un-Christian of me to call [Trump] a name. Now, I understand that Jesus probably wouldn't have used that term. But he was in that temple going crazy, flipping tables. I think that sometimes, you have to remember who you are and what you stand for and not be ashamed of that.”

