Tom Brady Has Decided to Skip Out on the Patriots' White House Visit With Trump

Who could forget Tom Brady strategically placing a Donald Trump "Make America Great Again" hat in his New England Patriots' locker in plain sight for the media to see back in September 2015? The Patriots' quarterback then proceeded to dance around his support of the controversial 45th president nearly every time he was asked about him, never bothering to tackle whether or not he fully supported the Donald's ideals.

Well, it turns out that Brady will not join the Patriots today, as they visit President Trump at the White House to honor their Super Bowl LI victory from this past February. Why? Well, Brady is citing "recent developments" and "personal family matters" as the reasons why in a statement he sent out to the media.

Tom Brady is not attending White House ceremony today due to "personal family matters." His statement: pic.twitter.com/OIidVZX3VV — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 19, 2017

At least six other Patriots' players — Martellus Bennett, LeGarrette Blount, Devin McCourty, Dont'a Hightower, Alan Branch and Chris Long — are skipping out on visiting Trump at the White House today, but for a very different reason than the one Brady specified. The aforementioned group doesn't agree with Trump's controversial ideals and views and are therefore boycotting the visit. Brady, on the other hand, is a friend of Trump — as are the Patriots' owner, Bob Kraft, and coach, Bill Belichick. So, what "recent developments" and "personal family matters" is Brady referring to? Could the "recent developments" mean Wednesday's shocking prison suicide of former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez? That's something that Brady might want to avoid talking about. Or by "recent developments," does Brady mean any of Trump's controversial moves since taking over the Oval Office? Or is Brady simply just trying to save face? Remember, he skipped out on visiting then-President Obama at the White House in 2015, having cited a "family commitment" at the time as well. If you want to give Brady the benefit of the doubt, his mother is ailing. But people still have their doubts about Brady's reason for skipping out on the Trump White House visit. Brady's decision is sparking a debate on Twitter today.

@jeffphowe It's BS. HE doesn't want the drama of having skipped Obama... or dealing with more trump questions — D M (@DougMartin17) April 19, 2017 If you think Tom Brady is using his ailing mother as an excuse, that's an issue you should work out with your own inner demons. Find peace. https://t.co/xM9zhQ97Db — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 19, 2017

Brady should elaborate about this in greater detail ... but don't hold your breath for that.

Written by Mark Lelinwalla