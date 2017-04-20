Aaron Hernandez Reportedly Wrote This Bible Verse on His Forehead Before Apparent Suicide

According to local WBZ Boston, the former NFL star had reportedly written a bible verse on his forehead in blood red ink before hanging himself at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts, during the wee hours of Wednesday morning. He was 27.

What bible verse did Hernandez reportedly choose to be his final statement? None other than John 3:16, which reads, "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life." The choice of blood red ink is significant, too, considering the former New England Patriots' tight end had previously been linked to the Bristol Bloods with tattoos pledging his allegiance to the street gang.

TMZ Sports additionally reported that Hernandez would read the Bible with his former University of Florida head coach Urban Meyer every morning during his college football years.

Sources also told WBZ that there's evidence that Hernandez smoked a synthetic marijuana called K2 before his death.

Meanwhile, shortly after his reported suicide was announced yesterday, Hernandez's lawyer, Jose Baez, expressed doubt that his client would take his own life, suggesting the former gridiron star may have been a murder victim. Baez encouraged the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center to investigate the incident, which they are doing, and announced that he himself is launching his own investigation.

Last Thursday, Hernandez was acquitted of a double murder. However, that was separate from the life in prison without the possibility of parole that he was serving after being found guilty two years ago of the 2013 first-degree murder of Odin Lloyd.

