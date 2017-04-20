Update: Aaron Hernandez's Brain Donated to CTE Researchers

UPDATE: The brief struggle between Aaron Hernandez's family and the Worcester Medical Examiner over the former NFL player's brain seems to be over.

The medical examiner will release Hernandez's brain to the Boston University CTE, their renowned unit for research, as his family requested.

"The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an investigation into the circumstances of Aaron Hernandez’s death, which may require further analysis of his body," the Secretary of Public Safety and Security said in a statement as reported by TMZ Sports. "Once that is complete the brain will be released to Boston University. No one is going to stand in the way of the family’s wishes for Boston University to have Aaron Hernandez’s brain."

ESPN additionally reported that the decision to release Hernandez's brain was made promptly after his lawyer, Jose Baez, claimed that the medical examiner was "illegally" holding onto it.

Hernandez's family wants to know if he was suffering from CTE and hopes that a thorough examination could possibly help other families.

PREVIOUSLY: Considering Aaron Hernandez's history, the former NFL star would be an ideal candidate to be tested for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), the degenerative brain disease posthumously diagnosed in people who suffered concussions and head trauma, including many late football players.

And that's what the family of the former New England Patriots' tight end wants to do with his brain following his apparent suicide yesterday morning.