Charles Barkley Claps Back at the 'Scumbags, Idiots and Punks' Who Dragged Him for His Isaiah Thomas Comments

Well, Chuck has clapped back — furiously.

Speaking on TNT's Inside the NBA earlier this week, the NBA Hall of Famer made it clear that by "uncomfortable," he was talking about Thomas's "pain and then going to basketball," referring to how the Boston Celtics All-Star point guard played in Game 1 of the team's playoff against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday just hours removed from his 22-year-old sister, Chyna, being killed in a one-vehicle car accident in Washington.

In no way was Sir Charles trying to be insensitive and he's furious with those who took it like that.

"For all you nitwit, scumbags, idiots, punks to try to make that a story because ya'll don't have ratings and you use my name to draw ratings ... don't do that!" Barkley said.

He added that he spoke to Thomas prior to making the "uncomfortable" comment and that the Celtics guard spoke with him afterwards and "didn't take any offense to that."

Barkley said "it just pisses me off" that people would try to take his comments and make them something they weren't, as if he was trying to dictate when a man is allowed to cry.

Chuck's TNT colleague Kenny Smith questioned, "What's comfortable about a young man having a tragic death in his family? There's nothing comfortable about that. It is the definition of being uncomfortable."

Watch Barkley's powerful clapback below.