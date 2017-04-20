Isaiah Thomas Says the Pain Over Losing His Sister Is 'Impossible to Put Into Words'

Isaiah Thomas broke his silence about his sister's tragic death for the first time yesterday and as you could imagine, he's feeling unbearable pain.

Thomas also called this "without question, the hardest week of my life," since Chyna died in a one-vehicle car accident in their home state of Washington on Saturday, a day before the Celtics tipped off against the Chicago Bulls in the NBA playoffs.

The Boston Celtics released a full statement from their All-Star point guard, who said his sister, Chyna, and his family "are everything to me, so the pain I am feeling right now is impossible to put into words."

Heartfelt sentiments.

Thomas, 28, won over a lot of fellow NBA players and made plenty of new fans for somehow managing to channel the gut-wrenching pain of his sister's death into an unreal 33-point performance against the Bulls in Game 1 on Sunday, a day after Chyna's passing.

He stuck with the team in Boston for Game 2 on Tuesday night, before flying back to Washington to be with his family. He will rejoin the Celtics on Friday for Game 3 of their playoff series against the Bulls in Chicago.

Despite Thomas's gutsy play, the first-seed Celtics trail the No. 8 Bulls, 0-2, in the opening-round series.

Prayers up to Thomas and his family during this rough time.

