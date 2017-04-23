Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr to Miss More Games Due to Health

As reported , Kerr is currently experiencing excruciating pain, with the team sharing with reporters that they aren't exactly sure what is wrong with their beloved coach, vaguely chalking it up to "illness."

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reportedly will be sitting out Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers (April 24) due to "illness."

The news comes after Kerr sat out Game 3 Saturday night (April 23), with reports stating that throughout this series, the coach "could barely walk" due to the pain he's in.

According to sources close with Kerr, he hasn't felt well all series and at this time, it is unknown if his current health issues are related to his past ailments. Kerr previously missed the first 43 games of last season due to back problems and complications after recovering from surgery.

A source also shared with the San Jose Mercury News that the coach will not be returning this series, adding, "He thinks like a player does, wanting to get back. But he's got to get right."

As reported, after last night's game, Stephen Curry took the game ball with the intention of gifting it to Kerr, stating, "We've got his back."

In the meantime, lead assistant coach, Mike Brown, will fill in as a replacement until Kerr is feeling back to his usual self.

The Warriors are currently up 3-0 and will finish the series against the Blazers Monday at 10:30pm.