Aaron Hernandez's Family and Lawyer Deny Any Prison Love Letters

Aaron Hernandez 's family and lawyer are once again strongly refuting any reports claiming that the former NFL star penned a letter to an alleged prison lover before committing suicide last Wednesday .

"After the family received the writings from the Worcester District Attorney's Office, I issued a statement yesterday as follows: 'Rumors of letters to a gay lover, in or out of prison, are false. These are malicious leaks used to tarnish someone who is dead,'" Hernandez's attorney, Jose Baez, wrote in a statement emailed to BET.com this afternoon. "Notwithstanding my unambiguous statement that there were no such letters, representatives, on behalf of an individual named Kyle Kennedy, continue to advise the media such a gay love letter exists. Accordingly, on behalf of the family of Aaron Hernandez, I am reaffirming, unequivocally, no such letter to Mr. Kennedy, or any other individual, in or out of prison, exists."

Baez added, "l urge anyone continuing to spread these malicious untruths to cease immediately."

Although Baez's statement aimed to refute the DailyMail.com report claiming that Kennedy is the gay prison lover of Hernandez, the alleged relationship between the two men is still unclear.

On Tuesday, Kennedy's lawyer, Larry Army Jr., told the same website that Hernandez had requested of the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center last September that Kennedy be his cellmate — a request that was turned down out of the concern for possible "conspiring."

Following Hernandez's suicide, DailyMail.com reported that authorities found three hand-written letters in his prison cell. The three letters were reportedly written to Hernandez's fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, their four-year-old daughter, Avielle, and his alleged gay prison lover.



Army Jr. confirmed with the news outlet that Hernandez had penned a letter to his client, although he nor Kennedy has actually seen it. All three of Hernandez's hand-written letters were released to the former New England Patriots tight end's family as of Monday, the same day as his funeral in Bristol, Connecticut.

"But neither I, nor my client, have seen the letter," Army Jr. told the website, adding that his client is no longer on suicide watch after Hernandez took his own life last week. "We will be requesting that the letter be turned over to my client as soon as possible."

In a separate call earlier today, a spokesperson from the Army & Roche law firm in Boston confirmed with BET.com that "Army is working with authorities to get the letter, which attorney Army believes was meant to go to Kyle."

Army & Roche have announced a press conference tomorrow, but no further word until then.

