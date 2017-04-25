Aaron Hernandez's Lawyer Says There Wasn't a Letter to a Gay Prison Lover, But This Man's Attorney Confirms Suicide Note

Shortly after Aaron Hernandez committed suicide last Wednesday, reports surfaced about three prison notes that the former NFL star penned before taking his own life by hanging himself.

According to DailyMail.com, the three letters were reportedly written to Hernandez's fiancée Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, their four-year-old daughter, Avielle, and his gay prison lover.

In a subsequent follow-up story yesterday, the same website identified 22-year-old Kyle Kennedy as the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center inmate that Hernandez penned one of his three suicide notes to, with Kennedy's lawyer confirming that the former NFL star did pen a letter to his client.

Hernandez's lawyer, however, is calling any rumors of a letter to a gay lover "false."

So, who's telling the truth?

The DailyMail.com reported that Kennedy's lawyer confirmed that Hernandez penned a letter to his client. However, there's a caveat to that.

"But neither I, nor my client, have seen the letter," Kennedy's lawyer, Larry Army Jr., told the website, adding that his client is no longer on suicide watch after Hernandez took his own life last week. "We will be requesting that the letter be turned over to my client as soon as possible."

In a separate call, a spokesperson from the Army & Roche law firm in Boston confirmed with BET.com that "Army is working with authorities to get the letter, which attorney Army believes was meant to go to Kyle."

They may never get to see the letter, though, considering a judge demanded that the three hand-written suicide notes be released to Hernandez's family yesterday, the same day of his funeral.

Meanwhile, Hernandez's lawyer, Jose Baez, told TMZ Sports yesterday that "rumors of letters to a gay lover, in or out of prison, are false" and are "malicious leaks used to tarnish somebody who is dead."

BET.com called Baez and the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center, but our calls to each haven't been returned as of late Tuesday morning.

Although Hernandez's death was officially ruled a suicide on Friday, Baez wasn't prepared to acknowledge that, as his investigation continues.

On the same day that Hernandez's suicide was reported last Wednesday, Baez suggested that his client could have been murdered based on that he nor the family received any indications that the former New England Patriots tight end could have taken his own life.

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.