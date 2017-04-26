Drake to Host the First-Ever NBA Awards

Drake is cool with everyone from LeBron James to James Harden and the Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green, either hanging out with them off the court or name-dropping them in his rhymes. That, and the 6 God also serves as the global ambassador for his hometown Toronto Raptors. So it was only right that the NBA called on Drizzy to host its first-ever NBA Awards, which will take place at New York's Basketball City on June 26 and be broadcast on TNT.

For the first time ever, the league's most-coveted individual honor — the MVP — will be announced at a postseason show. That means the heated Harden-Russell Westbrook MVP debate will be settled once and for all. Drake is hyped for the opportunity to host the affair, taking to his Twitter account yesterday and posting:

Hosting first-ever NBA Awards on TNT, June 26th - tune in. pic.twitter.com/oGnXALihkq — Drizzy (@Drake) April 25, 2017

Other league top honors such as Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man Award, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player and Coach of the Year will all be announced at the event as well. According to NBA.com, additional award categories, including fan-voted awards, will be announced during tomorrow night's episode of TNT's Inside the NBA. Who do you have for MVP? BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff