Lawyer of Aaron Hernandez's Alleged 'Prison Lover' Shared This Letter From the Former Patriots Player

The lawyer of Aaron Hernandez's alleged prison lover, Kyle Kennedy , held a press conference this afternoon in Worcester, Massachusetts. But as the media session ended, the extent of his client's relationship with the former NFL star, who committed suicide last Wednesday , remains unclear.

Army did, however, share an alleged letter that Hernandez had penned to Kennedy's stepsister back in September 2016.

Although Kennedy's attorney Larry Army Jr. told the media that his client and Hernandez "were close friends who spent a great deal of time together in prison," he didn't delve into much beyond that. Instead, he offered that Kennedy will "personally discuss the nature and the extent of the relationship between he and Aaron Hernandez" at "some point in the near future."

"Tell the family I said 'Hi' and 'I hope all is well.'" Letter from #AaronHernandez to Kyle Kennedy's stepsister in Sep. 2016 #wbz pic.twitter.com/eBNONWmyYa

What also came out of today's press conference was Army telling reporters that Kennedy informed him that Hernandez told him three weeks prior to committing suicide, "I think I'm going to hang it up."

Army also said that Hernandez had told his client that "he was going to be the recipient of an approximately $50,000 watch" that the former New England Patriots tight end left for him.

As for the three handwritten notes that Hernandez left in his cell, before taking his own life via hanging himself, Army and Kennedy still believe that one of the letters was meant for him. And Army reiterated that he's working with authorities to get a copy of that letter. He also asked that Hernandez's lawyer, Jose Baez, provide him with a copy of the letter.

As of Monday, the same day of Hernandez's funeral, the three letters were reportedly released to Hernandez's family. One was allegedly penned to Hernandez's fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez; another to their 4-year-old daughter, Avielle; and the last to Kennedy.

In a statement emailed to BET.com yesterday, Baez refuted DailyMail.com's report claiming that Kennedy was the prison lover of Hernandez.

"After the family received the writings from the Worcester District Attorney's Office, I issued a statement [Monday] as follows: 'Rumors of letters to a gay lover, in or out of prison, are false. These are malicious leaks used to tarnish someone who is dead,'" Baez wrote. "Notwithstanding my unambiguous statement that there were no such letters, representatives, on behalf of an individual named Kyle Kennedy, continue to advise the media such a gay love letter exists. Accordingly, on behalf of the family of Aaron Hernandez, I am reaffirming, unequivocally, no such letter to Mr. Kennedy, or any other individual, in or out of prison, exists."

Baez added, "l urge anyone continuing to spread these malicious untruths to cease immediately."

Yesterday, Army told DailyMail.com that Hernandez had requested of the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center that Kennedy be his cellmate last September — a request that was turned down out of the concern for possible "conspiring."

To watch Army's full press conference, click the video below.