Aaron Hernandez's Third Letter Was Reportedly for His Lawyer and Not an Alleged 'Prison Lover'

Since Aaron Hernandez committed suicide last week, there has been plenty of speculation over the intended recipient of the former NFL star's third handwritten letter.

Earlier this week, Hernandez's lawyer, Jose Baez, strongly refuted DailyMail.com reports that the former New England Patriots tight end penned the letter to his alleged prison lover, Kyle Kennedy.

Then, just yesterday, Kennedy's attorney, Larry Army Jr., held a press conference in which he reaffirmed that he and his client sincerely believe that Kennedy was the intended recipient of Hernandez's third letter, adding that he's working with authorities to get a copy. He even asked Baez for a copy.

But now, TMZ Sports is reporting that the third recipient of that letter wasn't an alleged prison lover, but instead, none other than Baez himself. Sources told the celebrity news website that Hernandez wrote the three letters to his fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, their four-year-old daughter, Avielle, and his lead attorney, Baez. All three letters are reportedly with Hernandez's family.

Sources close to the Hernandez investigation additionally told TMZ that the former gridiron star didn't leave any sort of message for another inmate.

Earlier this week, Baez refuted reports about Hernandez having an alleged prison lover.

"After the family received the writings from the Worcester District Attorney's Office, I issued a statement [Monday] as follows: 'Rumors of letters to a gay lover, in or out of prison, are false. These are malicious leaks used to tarnish someone who is dead,'" Baez wrote in an emailed statement to BET.com. "Notwithstanding my unambiguous statement that there were no such letters, representatives, on behalf of an individual named Kyle Kennedy, continue to advise the media such a gay love letter exists. Accordingly, on behalf of the family of Aaron Hernandez, I am reaffirming, unequivocally, no such letter to Mr. Kennedy, or any other individual, in or out of prison, exists."

But yesterday, Army shared a September 2016 letter that Hernandez allegedly penned to Kennedy's stepsister, trying to note a relationship of some sort between the two men.