Is Aaron Hernandez's Estate Actually Worth $0?

Court documents show that Aaron Hernandez's estate is worth $0, and since he didn't have a will, it has "no monies available and no identifiable personal assets," as reported by the Boston Herald .

The Hernandez family lawyer, George Leontire , confirmed with CBS Boston in the clip below that an offer has been made on the home, but didn't disclose the amount. It has been listed for nearly $1.3 million for quite some time.

The newspaper claims the worth of the estate will pave the way for Hernandez's fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez , to sell the former NFL star's North Attleborough, Mass., mini mansion.

That being said, it won't be so easy for Jenkins-Hernandez to come away with the money if the house is sold. According to CBS Boston, if the property is sold, the money will be held, pending the wrongful-death lawsuit filed by Hernandez's murder victim Odin Lloyd's mother, Ursula Ward.

Hernandez had been serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole after being found guilty two years ago of the 2013 first-degree murder of Lloyd. But due to Hernandez committing suicide last week, his estate will be named in Ward's lawsuit and not him.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Hernandez's lawyer filed a motion to dismiss his murder conviction. A strange Massachusetts law cites that when a person dies while appealing a criminal conviction, his or her death essentially wipes out all proceedings, meaning that Hernandez technically died an innocent man if the court allows that motion. That would negate the murder conviction against him, spelling that Ward may have to independently retry the murder charge against the former New England Patriots tight end before a new jury.

The Bristol County D.A.'s office announced plans to file an opposition to that murder conviction-dismissal motion next week, and Ward said that she's marching forward with her wrongful-death lawsuit.

