Deshaun Watson Broke Down Reading This Emotional Letter From His Mom at the Draft

Each year at the NFL Draft, there are players' stories that tug at our heartstrings and bring us to tears. Deshaun Watson did that for us and many more people last night.

After being selected by the Houston Texans as the 12th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, the quarterback out of Clemson emotionally broke down while reading a handwritten letter penned to him by his mom, Deann Watson. "Deshaun, when you came into this world you brought a love to my heart that I never appreciated," Watson read the words out loud after his mom snuck him the note. "I watched you play your first flag football game all the way to the last college game. To be here at the NFL Draft and watch you walk across the stage is a dream come true. I'm so proud of you. I'm so proud of the person and the man you became. Making it to the NFL is an accomplishment that you may have to come true. That being said, so much joy to my heart. I wish you love and happiness and longtime success. "As I look back, we were not supposed to be here," Watson continued, before the emotional words got him all choked up. "In the words of Drake, we made it. Love, Mom.” Watch the gripping moment below.

Incredible moment.@DeshaunWatson4 is brought to tears as he reads a letter from his mom. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/8Z0QMTfuxT — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2017

When asked what those words from his mom meant to him, Watson responded, "love you mama" and "we made it." Aww. They most certainly did! Watson attended the Draft with his mom in Philadelphia last night. She raised Watson and his siblings while battling tongue cancer, which she beat. Former NFL player Warrick Dunn helped furnish the Watsons' Habitat for Humanity house. Touching moment from the Draft that Deshaun, his mom and many more will remember. BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff