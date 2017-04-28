Isaiah Thomas to Attend Sister's Funeral After Game 6 of The Celtics-Bulls Series

According to the Boston Globe , the All-Star point guard will fly home to Washington to attend the Saturday funeral of his sister following his Boston Celtics ' Game 6 against the Chicago Bulls tonight.

If the Celtics, who battled back to take a 3-2 lead in the opening-round NBA playoff series, can't close out the Bulls tonight in Chicago, then Thomas would attend his sister's funeral Saturday and be back in Boston for a deciding Game 7 on Sunday.

Thomas's sister, Chyna, died in a one-vehicle car accident in Washington one day before the Eastern Conference top-seeded Celtics started their playoff series against the Bulls. She was 22. Thomas unbelievably managed to score 33 points in that Game 1 loss and has averaged 25.2 points, 5.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game over the series thus far.

On Sunday, Thomas addressed the media for the first time since losing his sister, saying his Celtics teammates have been a source of strength for him during this trying time.

"Mentally and emotionally, I'm not here, so I just feed off what the guys give me," Thomas said at the postgame press conference podium following Game 4. "[My teammates] give me a lot of confidence. I can't do it without those guys. They believe in me. Being here is what makes me, I guess, sane. It makes me feel somewhat normal through these tough times."

