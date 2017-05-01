Isaiah Thomas Gave a Heartbreaking Speech at His Sister's Funeral

After leading the Boston Celtics to eliminating the Chicago Bulls in their opening-round NBA playoff series on Friday night, the All-Star point guard had to fly out to Washington state for the Saturday funeral of his late sister, Chyna, and then back to Boston to be ready for the opening tip of the Celtics-Washington Wizards series Sunday.

A choked up Thomas delivered an emotional speech during the funeral Saturday.

"When I found out the news, I wanted to give up and quit. And never in my life have I ever thought about quitting," Thomas said at the funeral, as reported by Masslive.com, reading from a cellphone with black shades blocking his tears. "I realized quitting isn't an option. That's the easy way out. I will keep going for my sister, as I know she wouldn't want me to stop. I love you Chyna and I miss you so much. And everything I do for the rest of my life will be for you. I love you girl."