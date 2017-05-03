Former NBA All-Star Brandon Roy Shot Trying to Shield Children From Gunfire

Now, at 32, the retired shooting guard can add another honor to his name: Hero.

Brandon Roy earned the Rookie of the Year award and was named an All-Star three times before his six-year NBA career was cut short due to chronic knee injuries in 2013.

A source told USA TODAY Sports that Roy was shot in the leg near his grandmother's house in Compton on Saturday while trying to shield children from gunfire that erupted.

The former NBA All-Star is expected to make a full recovery, having already traveled back to Washington state, where he coaches the Nathan Hale High School basketball squad in Seattle. Three others shot during the incident are expected to survive as well, according to the Los Angeles Times.

While investigators are still trying to find a motive for the shooting, sources told local KING 5 that the gunfire "could be gang-related." TMZ Sports added that a "group of men" approached Roy and opened fire, adding that "the suspects ran to a getaway car" and took off.

Upon learning of the shooting, the Trail Blazers tweeted out the following statement in support of Roy, who played with the franchise from 2006-2011, averaging a career-high 22.6 points per game from 2008-09.

“Like many others, we’re just learning of the injury suffered by former Trail Blazers player Brandon Roy in a shooting over the weekend in California,” the team said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family during this time.”

Ours too. He's a hero.

