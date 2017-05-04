J.R. Smith's Miracle Baby Girl Just Hit Another Proud Milestone

J.R. Smith's miracle baby girl continues to defy the odds.
If you have been following the situation, Dakota Smith, who was born roughly five months premature in January, had her breathing tube removed in late March and her very first bottle last month. And now, the pride and joy of the Cleveland Cavaliers' shooting guard and his wife, Shirley, has reached yet another milestone.
Baby Dakota just crossed the six-pound mark. That's significant, considering she weighed only one pound at birth.
The 31-year-old NBA veteran celebrated the moment, writing on his Instagram account, "Our baby has made it to 6lbs today!!!"
The letters "TGBTG" scribbled on Dakota's dry-erase board at the Cleveland Clinic Children's Neonatology Intensive Care Unit (NICU) translate to "To God Be the Glory." Today marks the 122nd day that Dakota has been in the Cleveland clinic.
Continued prayers for the Smiths and their princess. Fans can follow the precious baby's progress at MyKotaBear.com.
Meanwhile, Smith and the Cavs are up 2-0 over the Toronto Raptors in their Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, giving J.R. yet another reason to smile these days.
BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.
(Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
COMMENTS