J.R. Smith's Miracle Baby Girl Just Hit Another Proud Milestone

If you have been following the situation, Dakota Smith, who was born roughly five months premature in January, had her breathing tube removed in late March and her very first bottle last month. And now, the pride and joy of the Cleveland Cavaliers' shooting guard and his wife, Shirley, has reached yet another milestone.

Baby Dakota just crossed the six-pound mark. That's significant, considering she weighed only one pound at birth.

The 31-year-old NBA veteran celebrated the moment, writing on his Instagram account, "Our baby has made it to 6lbs today!!!"