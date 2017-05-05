This Is Aaron Hernandez's Suicide Note to Fiancée Shayanna Jenkins

On Friday afternoon, NBCBoston.com obtained an excerpt of the letter, which was released by the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

In it, the former NFL star calls Jenkins-Hernandez his "soul mate" and tells her, "I want you to live life and know I'm always with you." He also makes sure to tell her, "You're rich."

The full excerpt reads: "Shay, you have always been my soul-mate and i want you to live life and know I'm always with you. I told you what was coming indirectly! I love you so much and know you are an angel - literally! We split into two to come change the world! Your characteristics is that of a true angel and the definition of God's love! Tell my story fully but never think anything besides how much I love you. This was the Supreme's, the Almighty's plan, not mine! I love you! Let (redacted) know how much I love her! Look after (redacted) and (redacted) for me - those are my boys. (YOU'RE RICH) I knew I loved you = Savage Garden."

You can also read the handwritten letter below.