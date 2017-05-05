This Is Aaron Hernandez's Suicide Note to Fiancée Shayanna Jenkins

The suicide note that Aaron Hernandez wrote to his fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, has been released.
On Friday afternoon, NBCBoston.com obtained an excerpt of the letter, which was released by the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.
In it, the former NFL star calls Jenkins-Hernandez his "soul mate" and tells her, "I want you to live life and know I'm always with you." He also makes sure to tell her, "You're rich."
The full excerpt reads: "Shay, you have always been my soul-mate and i want you to live life and know I'm always with you. I told you what was coming indirectly! I love you so much and know you are an angel - literally! We split into two to come change the world! Your characteristics is that of a true angel and the definition of God's love! Tell my story fully but never think anything besides how much I love you. This was the Supreme's, the Almighty's plan, not mine! I love you! Let (redacted) know how much I love her! Look after (redacted) and (redacted) for me - those are my boys. (YOU'RE RICH) I knew I loved you = Savage Garden."
You can also read the handwritten letter below.
This is allegedly one of three notes that Hernandez wrote before hanging himself in prison on April 19. Another was to reportedly to his 4-year-old daughter, Avielle, and the Daily Mail reported that the third was to an alleged gay prison lover to which Hernandez's lawyer, Jose Baez, refuted and said that it was he who was the intended recipient.
According to NBC Boston, the Bristol County District Attorney released Hernandez's letter to his fiancée today to precede Tuesday's court hearing, which will determine whether Hernandez's 2015 murder conviction of Odin Lloyd should be thrown out.
As previously reported, an obscure Massachusetts law declares that when a person dies, his or her death essentially wipes out all proceedings. That means when Hernandez committed suicide last month, his appeal of his 2015 murder conviction wasn't complete, unbelievably signaling that he died an innocent man.
The thinking behind that old law is that since the individual isn't present for the appeal process, there can't be a final resolution and the original conviction should be tossed. That would also mean that Ursula Ward, Lloyd's mother, may have to independently retry the murder charge against Hernandez in front of a new jury.
Hernandez's lawyers have already filed a motion, asking for his first-degree murder conviction to be dismissed. The Bristol County DA's office is challenging the request, possibly invoking Hernandez's letter to Jenkins-Hernandez to help them do that.
Following Hernandez's suicide, Ward insisted that she will march forward with her wrongful death lawsuit against him.
