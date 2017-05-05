Police Say Aaron Hernandez Wrote 'John 3:16' in Blood on His Prison Cell Before Suicide

A police report has confirmed that Aaron Hernandez wrote "John 3:16" in blood on the walls of his prison cell and also with a red marker on his forehead before he committed suicide via hanging himself on April 19. But that confirmation isn't stopping the former NFL star's lawyer, Jose Baez , from following through with his own independent investigation over Hernandez's death.

TMZ Sports obtained a police report, which says prison officials found Hernandez in cell No. 57 around 3 a.m. on April 19. Accompanying the "John 3:16" scribbled on the walls in blood was also a Bible opened up to the same verse in blood and drawings in blood, although officials didn't identify what the drawings consisted of.

"For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life," John 3:16 read in the Bible.



And as previously reported, Hernandez's cell floor was covered with shampoo to make it extra slick, so the former New England Patriots tight end couldn't regain his footing just in case if he lost his nerve to hang himself.

What alerted prison officials at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center (Shirley, Massachusetts) of Hernandez's state was a sheet which he used to cover his window.

The same police report obtained by TMZ also confirmed the largely publicized three handwritten notes in Hernandez's cell. Although the police report doesn't delve into the details of each letter, the Daily Mail previously said those letters were written to his fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, their 4-year-old daughter, Avielle, and an alleged prison lover. Although Baez later refuted the last part of that report, saying it was he who was the intended recipient of Hernandez's third letter.

Despite the confirmed findings by the official police report, Baez is continuing forward with his independent investigation.

"Now that the state authorities have completed and closed their investigation into the death of Aaron, we owe it to Aaron and his family to conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this tragic death," Baez wrote in an email sent to BET.com on Thursday night. "The total lack of professionalism exhibited by government officials and their employees during this entire process is unprecedented. The majority of information contained in these reports was leaked to the press during the course of the investigation. The family was never advised during the investigation or before the report was released today as to any of the specifics of the investigation."

He added: "They unfortunately learned through the numerous press reports, citing unnamed government sources or those close to the investigation, of the details of Aaron's death. The family members were victims in this matter and deserved better treatment by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The unprofessional behavior of those entrusted to impartially and professionally conduct an investigation into Aaron's death has caused grave concern as to the validity and thoroughness of the investigation. Accordingly, we intend to fully, completely and impartially review all of the evidence in this matter. We will not speculate as to the conclusions of our investigation. We can only promise the best investigators and forensic experts available will conduct a thorough analysis."

