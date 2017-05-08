Curt Schilling Doesn't Believe a Red Sox Fan Called Orioles' Adam Jones the 'N-Word'

That being said, one retired baseball star wasn't deeply impacted by Jones's story and that's because he actually believes that the Orioles center fielder was "lying" about being the target of racial taunts at Boston's Fenway Park last week.

Wait ... what? Yes, former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling made that clear late last week, while on the Breitbart Radio Network webcast on Periscope.

"I don’t believe the story, given the world we live in," Schilling said on the webcast, as reported by Yahoo. "I don’t believe it, for this reason: Everybody is starving and hungry to sit in front of a camera and talk and be social justice warriors. And if a fan yelled loud enough in center field for Adam Jones to hear the N-word, I guarantee you we would’ve heard and seen fans around on CNN on MSNBC, they would’ve found multiple fans to talk about what a racist piece of junk Boston is."

He added: "If somebody did say it, we’re going to see it and hear about it, and I would apologize to Adam Jones for doubting him, but until then, I think this is bulls***. I think this is somebody creating a situation. But we’re gonna hear from somebody in the section that saw (Jones) called a racist (word). If not, he’s lying. And I say he’s lying. If he isn’t, I will apologize. I will absolutely apologize on the air and I will be sincere about it if it happens."

Wow. We don't even know where to begin with Schilling. So, an African-American player outing a racist fan is "somebody creating a situation?" Unreal.

But we can't be surprised. After all, Schilling is the same guy who got fired from his ESPN analyst gig in September 2015 after he compared Muslims to Nazis. Some people and their warped thoughts never change.

We guess the same Red Sox organization — that he once played for — offering Jones and the Orioles an apology for those racist fans isn't enough of a corroboration for Schilling that the center fielder was the victim of racial taunts. Shaking our heads.

We wonder if Schilling believes that the Red Sox slapped a separate racist fan with a lifetime ban for yelling a racial slur at a Kenyan artist singing the national anthem at Fenway Park last Tuesday night. Or does he think the person who outed that fan is also "somebody creating a situation"?

