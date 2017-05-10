Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée Explains Why She Was Shocked by His Suicide

The timing of Aaron Hernandez's suicide on April 19 seemed strange, considering the former NFL star was just acquitted of double murder a week prior and was looking forward to appealing his 2015 murder conviction after being found guilty of the 2013 first-degree murder of Odin Lloyd .

That's the way Hernandez's fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, sees it, as she is speaking up for the first time since the former New England Patriots tight end took his life in prison by hanging himself.

In a two-part Dr. Phil interview, which will air Monday and Tuesday, Jenkins-Hernandez said she didn't get any indications that Hernandez had suicidal thoughts and was shocked upon receiving the news that he took his own life.

"I thought it was a hoax, that this was some cruel person playing a joke on me," she told Dr. Phil, as reported by his website.

With Hernandez being acquitted of the double murder of two Boston men just five days prior to him committing suicide, Jenkins-Hernandez also offered, "I felt like we were looking so bright" and that "we were going up a ladder to a positive direction."

She also said, "Our last talk had nothing to do with suicidal thoughts."

According to DrPhil.com, the host also asks her point blank, "Did he kill himself so that you could collect $6.5 million?"

That should evoke Hernandez's suicide note to Jenkins-Hernandez, specifically the part in which he writes, "you're rich."

Just yesterday, a Massachusetts judge agreed to toss Hernandez's 2015 murder conviction under an old, obscure state law, which reasons that a conviction can't stand if the appeals process wasn't completed. Since Hernandez was appealing that conviction when he committed suicide, the law states that his death essentially wiped out all proceedings.

Although Lloyd's mother, Ursula Ward, vowed to appeal yesterday's ruling, Hernandez's attorney, Jose Baez, told TMZ Sports that he contacted the former NFL star's old agents to determine how his dismissed murder conviction will affect his Patriots' contract, which is worth roughly $6 million.

DrPhil.com additionally says that the two-part interview will have Jenkins-Hernandez tackling "rumors about his purported secret romantic life," which the Daily Mail first brought up, linking him to an alleged gay prison lover.

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.