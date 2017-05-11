Carmelo Anthony's Son Kiyan Has Some Serious Hoop Skills

Despite the rumored reports about Carmelo Anthony and La La's split, nothing is going to change the doting parents' unwavering love for their son, Kiyan.

As we've seen before, the New York Knicks' All-Star forward is committed to helping his son become the next basketball great. And the time spent is paying off. Just look at 10-year-old's handles in this recent footage. As slick as his daddy's ... and then some. And he's his dad's splitting image on these isolation possessions in the post.

#PressPlay #KiyanAnthony coming for his daddy's spot! #CarmeloAnthony #LalaAnthony A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 10, 2017 at 9:36pm PDT

At this rate, Kiyan will be getting college scholarship offers sooner than expected. We're sure Melo will be more than willing to answer any hoop questions Kiyan has for him. And who better? Anthony has been in just about every kind of basketball situation over the course of his 14-year NBA career. Keep doing your thing, young Kiyan! BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff