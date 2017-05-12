Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée Said the Former NFL Star Thought He'd Be Freed

Despite Aaron Hernandez's death officially being ruled a suicide , his family continues to express sincere doubts that the 27-year-old former NFL star took his own life via a prison hanging.

That's because during the interview, Jenkins-Hernandez claims that she was "the last person to speak with [Hernandez]" and that the former New England Patriots' tight end told her that "Daddy's going to be home" and that "I can't wait to hold you and love you," shortly before he was found dead in his prison cell on April 19.

Well, an upcoming two-part Dr. Phil interview with Hernandez's fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez , will cast more doubt about the official suicide ruling by the Worcester Medical Examiner.

DrPhil.com previously posted quotes from the two-part interview, which will air Monday and Tuesday.

Jenkins-Hernandez sounded shocked upon learning about the suicide.

"I thought it was a hoax, that this was some cruel person playing a joke on me," she tells Dr. Phil.

The timing of Hernandez's death was certainly strange, considering he was acquitted of a double homicide just five days prior and was looking forward to appeal his 2015 murder conviction after being found guilty of the 2013 first-degree murder of Odin Lloyd.

"I felt like we were looking so bright" and that "we were going up a ladder to a positive direction," Jenkins-Hernandez also tells Dr. Phil.

In an appearance on the Today Show earlier this morning, Dr. Phillip McGraw divulged that Jenkins-Hernandez isn't expecting any financial benefits from her fiancé's death.

That should evoke Hernandez's suicide note to her, in which he specifically tells her, "you're rich."

Earlier this week, a Massachusetts judge agreed to toss Hernandez's 2015 murder conviction under a bizarre state law which reasons that a conviction can't stand if the appeals process wasn't completed. Since Hernandez was appealing that conviction when he committed suicide, the obscure law states that his death essentially vacated all proceedings.

Although Lloyd's mother, Ursula Ward, vowed to appeal the ruling, Hernandez's attorney, Jose Baez, told TMZ Sports that he already contacted the former NFL star's old agents to determine how his dismissed murder conviction will affect his Patriots contract, which is worth roughly $6 million and would seemingly go to Jenkins-Hernandez and their 4-year-old daughter, Avielle.

The anticipated Dr. Phil interview will also have Jenkins-Hernandez tackling rumors about the former NFL star's alleged secret life, in which the Daily Mail linked him to an alleged gay prison lover.

