The Clippers Got Kendrick Lamar to Narrate This Dope Tribute Video to Paul Pierce

But this tribute truly hits home. That's because it came from fellow Cali representer Kendrick Lamar. The Los Angeles Clippers tabbed the Compton-bred K. Dot to narrate this tribute video to Inglewood's own Pierce, and the results came out like Lamar's latest album ... DAMN!

"Not only did Paul Pierce represent Inglewood, he put all of Los Angeles on his back," Kendrick says about the Clippers forward, thanking Pierce on behalf of LA. "Life is not all about the wins and losses. It's also about how you affect people. Paul Pierce — you are 'The Truth.'"

The short, but moving clip includes cameos from the likes of James Harden, Chris Paul, Isaiah Thomas and Bryant.

"Thank you, Paul Pierce," K. Dot says in closing, "sincerely, Los Angeles."

Check out the dope tribute video below.