The Clippers Got Kendrick Lamar to Narrate This Dope Tribute Video to Paul Pierce

NBA greats such as Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Kevin Garnett — to name a few — already paid tribute to Paul Pierce following his retirement late last month after 19 years in the league.
But this tribute truly hits home. That's because it came from fellow Cali representer Kendrick Lamar. The Los Angeles Clippers tabbed the Compton-bred K. Dot to narrate this tribute video to Inglewood's own Pierce, and the results came out like Lamar's latest album ... DAMN!
"Not only did Paul Pierce represent Inglewood, he put all of Los Angeles on his back," Kendrick says about the Clippers forward, thanking Pierce on behalf of LA. "Life is not all about the wins and losses. It's also about how you affect people. Paul Pierce — you are 'The Truth.'"
The short, but moving clip includes cameos from the likes of James Harden, Chris Paul, Isaiah Thomas and Bryant.
"Thank you, Paul Pierce," K. Dot says in closing, "sincerely, Los Angeles."
Check out the dope tribute video below.
At 39, Pierce walks away from the game with one championship and NBA Finals MVP — both in 2008 — and 10 All-Star appearances in addition to 26,397 points for 15th on the NBA's all-time scoring list. The Truth, indeed.
As LeBron said, Pierce's "next stop is the Hall of Fame."
(Photo from left: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella, Harry How/Getty Images)
