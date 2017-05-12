Former NFL Wide Receiver Michael D. Jackson Killed in Motorcycle Accident

Former wide receiver Michael D. Jackson, who played for the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens from 1991-98, was killed in a motorcycle accident in Louisiana this morning, as reported by TMZ Sports. He was 48.

The site reports that Jackson was riding his Kawasaki motorcycle at a "high rate of speed" on highway U.S. 51 in his hometown of Tangipahoa around 1 a.m. when a 20-year-old woman reversed out of a parking spot into both lanes of the highway, colliding with the former NFL star. ABC2News.com additionally reported that the impact was so severe that Jackson's motorcycle penetrated through the driver's side, killing the driver, Destiny Alexus Gordon, as well.

In 1996, Jackson tied Tony Martin for most receiving touchdowns (14) in the league and finished sixth in receiving yards (1,201) that same season behind gridiron greats such as Jerry Rice, Isaac Bruce and Herman Moore.

Jackson was the mayor of Tangipahoa from 2009-2013 as well.

Our condolences to his family. Prayers up.

