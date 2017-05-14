Robert Griffin III Announces His Engagement to Grete Sadeiko

NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, who is currently an unrestricted free agent, has just made a different kind of commitment.
Taking to Instagram, his girlfriend Grete Sadeiko shared that the two will be getting married!
As reported, Griffin proposed to the Florida State University track star while at the beach in Fort Lauderdale Saturday afternoon (May 13). The seaside proposal took place during the couple's baby shower, with Sadeiko confirming the two are expecting their first child together next month.
The 27-year-old football player, who played five games with the Cleveland Browns last season, recently finalized his divorce papers from his previous marriage to his high school sweetheart, Rebecca Liddicoat. He and Liddicoat have one child together.
Griffin and his 23-year-old fiancée first made headlines together for getting tattoos of each other's names early into their relationship.
Congrats to the happy couple!
2IN1: Today was the happiest day of my life and the last 8 months have been the most exciting time ever. The man of my dreams and love of my life asked me to marry him today and we are one month away from welcoming our beautiful baby into this world. Words can't describe the feelings and emotions... Unreal. I'm the happiest girl alive and so excited about everything ahead❤️💍👼🏽👰🏼 #BestDayEver #Engagement #BabyShower #TooManyEmotions
(Photo: Robert Griffin III via Instagram)
