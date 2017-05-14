Robert Griffin III Announces His Engagement to Grete Sadeiko

Taking to Instagram , his girlfriend Grete Sadeiko shared that the two will be getting married!

NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III , who is currently an unrestricted free agent, has just made a different kind of commitment.

As reported, Griffin proposed to the Florida State University track star while at the beach in Fort Lauderdale Saturday afternoon (May 13). The seaside proposal took place during the couple's baby shower, with Sadeiko confirming the two are expecting their first child together next month.

The 27-year-old football player, who played five games with the Cleveland Browns last season, recently finalized his divorce papers from his previous marriage to his high school sweetheart, Rebecca Liddicoat. He and Liddicoat have one child together.

Griffin and his 23-year-old fiancée first made headlines together for getting tattoos of each other's names early into their relationship.

Congrats to the happy couple!