Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée Says Their Daughter Had 'No Idea' Her Dad Was in Jail

The images of Aaron Hernandez's daughter, Avielle , sitting in her mother's lap at a court hearing and holding her hand days later to attend her dad's funeral are heartbreaking.

During Dr. Phil's interview with Hernandez's fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, today, she shared that their 4-year-old saw her father in prison once to twice a week before he committed suicide on April 19, but had "no idea" that the former NFL star was incarcerated.

When asked if Avielle has a "comprehension" that her daddy was in jail for doing something that he shouldn't have done, Jenkins-Hernandez said, "No, she has no idea."

"And I won't tell her until she decides to ask or if she asks," she continued. "She thought daddy was at work. That's how we kept it. She knows nothing about jail, prison or any of that stuff. I try to keep her in a whole positive direction."

Jenkins-Hernandez said the toddler would sit in Hernandez's lap, color with him and play cards during those prison visits.

"I wouldn't say it was normal, it was her normal, so she knew no different," she continued about describing Avielle's visits with her dad. "As far as their interaction, it was unbelievable. She was very much a daddy's girl."

Watch her speak about Avielle below.