Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée Calls Alleged Prison Lover Reports 'Crock of Bull'

Shortly after Aaron Hernandez committed suicide on April 19 , a Daily Mail report surfaced alleging that the former NFL star had a gay prison lover.

Well, Hernandez's family previously shut down those reports via their lawyer, Jose Baez. Now, Hernandez's fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, is doing the same.

In the second part of her interview with Dr. Phil, airing today, Jenkins-Hernandez tackles reports that her fiancé was gay by saying, "it's just not him."

“I had no indication or any feeling that he was such,” she tells the show's host, Dr. Phillip McGraw, on Tuesday, as reported by DrPhil.com. “He was very much a man to me. I don’t know where this came from. It’s embarrassing, in a sense. It’s hurtful, regardless if it’s true or not. It’s just not something that I saw. It’s not something that I believe. It’s just not him.”

Jenkins-Hernandez also claimed to not know Kyle Kennedy, Hernandez's alleged prison lover.

“I don’t know who this Kyle Kennedy is,” she said, as reported by DrPhil.com. “I’ve never heard of him, honestly, Aaron has never mentioned him. And Aaron liked to be in a single cell, to my knowledge.”

She also called Kennedy's lawyer's claim that Hernandez promised him a $50,000 watch "a crock of bull."

“If Kyle Kennedy was such a close friend, and Aaron was telling him he wanted to hang it up, he would still be here because Kyle Kennedy should have, you know, poked that light bulb in somebody’s head and been a true friend and stopped it,” she said, as reported by CBS Boston. “I think it’s very foolish for a man, or his counsel, to come out and talk about a $50,000 watch when he has a child, and offer his condolences to his fiancée and his child but then asking for such things or saying such things. It’s not commendable.”

She added that the former New England Patriots' tight end never wrote a suicide letter to Kennedy.

During part one of her interview with Dr. Phil yesterday, Jenkins-Hernandez expressed doubts that Hernandez took his own life and questioned his suicide letter to her, while also disclosing that their 4-year-old daughter, Avielle, was always told that she was seeing her dad at "work" during their prison visits.

