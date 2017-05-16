James Harden Is Being Sued For Allegedly Setting Up A Robbery Of Moses Malone Jr.

Being dragged on the internet for his 10-point disappearing act in Game 7 of the Houston Rockets-San Antonio Spurs playoff series last week had to sting James Harden. But this has the potential to be way worse.

The Rockets' All-Star and MVP candidate is being sued by Moses Malone Jr., who alleges that Harden paid a group of people $20,000 to assault and rob him at a strip club last year, as reported by Fox 26 News in Houston. Malone Jr., the son of late NBA Hall of Famer Moses Malone, further alleges that Harden orchestrated the attack after he wrote a Facebook post last summer against the All-Star charging kids for a basketball camp.

Moses Malone Jr. says alleged mugging stemmed from his James Harden criticism. https://t.co/TzjzdR7YXM pic.twitter.com/FEnps3Coje — theScore (@theScore) July 21, 2016

Although several people have been arrested and charged in connection to the assault on Malone Jr., Harden's attorney, Rusty Hardin, doesn't sound worried, saying the "allegations are untrue." "I am in Boston for depositions so I haven't seen the petition, but I have previously discussed Moses's allegations with James and others, and I am totally comfortable that the allegations are untrue," Hardin told Fox 26 News. "Unfortunately, I am afraid this is just another example of people shopping for a deep pocket when they find that the people actually responsible have no money." BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff