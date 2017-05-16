Soccer Star Lauren Holiday Shares Emotional First Selfie After Post-Pregnancy Brain Tumor Surgery

It has been a trying several months for soccer star Lauren Holiday and her NBA player husband, Jrue Holiday . The two-time Olympic gold medalist was diagnosed with a brain tumor while pregnant last year and had to have her labor induced in September to give birth to their daughter, Jrue Tyler Holiday . The next month, Holiday had a post-pregnancy surgery to remove the benign brain tumor .

Well, months after surviving the painful ordeal, Lauren is looking back on her roller-coaster of emotions. The 29-year-old took to her Instagram account yesterday, posting her first selfie since the surgery and writing some of her most heartfelt thoughts.

“I have been hiding myself from a camera for the past seven months," Holiday candidly shared to begin the post, which was accompanied by a selfie of her wearing a "Girl Power" T-shirt and an eye patch. "I didn’t want anyone to see my paralyzed face, my eye that is now crossed, the bald spots from radiation and my half shaved head. Granted you can’t see any of those things in this picture, just a patch ... it’s a huge step."

A huge step, indeed.

She continued, saying, "Today reminded me just how incredibly strong women are. The resilience of our bodies, the power of our minds, the ability to put other humans fully before ourselves, our compassionate hearts but most of all our undying love for our families, our friends and our precious babies."

Check out the rest of Lauren's emotional post.